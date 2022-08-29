$18,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$18,999
+ taxes & licensing
Trans Sell Motors
780-667-9101
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT
Location
Trans Sell Motors
12151 Fort Rd NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 4H2
780-667-9101
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$18,999
+ taxes & licensing
144,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9068896
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Mileage 144,000 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Trans Sell Motors
Trans Sell Motors
12151 Fort Rd NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 4H2