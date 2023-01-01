$9,999+ tax & licensing
$9,999
+ taxes & licensing
Green Line Auto Clearance
780-479-1990
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan
4DR WGN
Location
12336 66 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 1K3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
210,564KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9446764
- Stock #: TETRTY
- VIN: 2C4RDGBG4FR705168
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 210,564 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2015 dodge grand caravan is powered by a 3.6 L six-cylinder engine, and has an automatic transmission. It also has power sliding side passenger doors.
7809346289
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Folding Rear Seat
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
Digital clock
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Window Defroster
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
ABS Brakes
Side Airbag
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Keyless Entry
Tow Package
Cup Holder
Power Steering
Leather Seats
3RD ROW SEATING
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
dvd player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Climate Control
Multi-Zone A/C
Vehicle Anti-Theft System
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Entertainment System
Power Sliding Door
Center Arm Rest
Parking Sensor
Driver Side Airbag
Automatic Headlight
Rear Windows Wiper
Dual impact Airbags
Leather Steering Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
