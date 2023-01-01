Menu
This vehicle is a new arrival, please contact us for more information and details. At Northstar Hyundai, were happy to help! Proudly serving Edmonton and all of Alberta including St. Albert, Wetaskiwin, Fort McMurray, Grande Prairie, Drayton Valley, Nisku, Leduc, Rimbey, Hinton, St. Paul, Lloydminster, Edson, and all of western Canada! An AMVIC Licensed Dealership. Interested? Need more information? Contact our Internet sales team at info@northstarhyundai.ca, call us at 780-478-7669, or come on in! Northstar Hyundai is located at 14803 137 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB, right on the corner of 137 Ave and St. Albert Trail you cant miss us! We are proud to serve Edmonton and the rest of Alberta for 35 years and counting! This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Northstar Hyundai reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card. *on approved credit, see dealer for details.

2015 Dodge Journey

237,188 KM

$11,999

+ tax & licensing
2015 Dodge Journey

2015 Dodge Journey

Northstar Hyundai

14803 137 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5L 2L5

855-996-2959

Sale

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

237,188KM
Used
VIN 3C4PDDFG1FT731899

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 237,188 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Power Sunroof
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Tires: P225/55R19 BSW AS Touring
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Trailer Tow Prep Group

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Powertrain

V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

STANDARD PAINT
Driver Convenience Group
BLACK
Quick Order Package 28X
White
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Pitch Black
Pearl White Tri-Coat
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
Radio: UConnect 8.4N CD/DVD/MP3/NAV
Pearl/Black
Tan/Black
7-Passenger Flexible Seating Group
Granite Crystal Metallic
Fathom Blue Pearl
Rear Seat Video Group
Navigation & Sound Group
Redline Pearl
Leather-Faced Seats
Billet Metallic
Blue Streak Pearl
MOPAR All-Weather Group
Integrated Child Booster Seats
WHEELS: 19" X 7" CHROME-CLAD ALUMINUM
TIRES: P225/55R19 BSW AS TOURING (TWV)
Requires Subscription
Wheels: 19" x 7" Aluminum

Northstar Hyundai

Northstar Hyundai

14803 137 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5L 2L5

855-996-2959

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

Northstar Hyundai

855-996-2959

2015 Dodge Journey