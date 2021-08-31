Menu
2015 Dodge Journey

114,998 KM

Details Description Features

$15,900

+ tax & licensing
$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

Go Nissan North

855-996-2962

2015 Dodge Journey

2015 Dodge Journey

CROSSROAD/AWD/V6/8.4 TOUCH SCREEN/LEATHER/POWER SEATS

2015 Dodge Journey

CROSSROAD/AWD/V6/8.4 TOUCH SCREEN/LEATHER/POWER SEATS

Location

Go Nissan North

14755 137 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5L 2L5

855-996-2962

$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

114,998KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7638421
  • Stock #: PW8590
  • VIN: 3C4PDDGG0FT618590

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 114,998 KM

Vehicle Description

awd, v6, Crossroad

This 2015 Dodge Journey Crossroad is for sale at Go Nissan North

Here we have the 2015 Dodge Journey Crossroad, with power locks, windoes and seats.

With all around leather interior this 2015 Dodge Journey Crossroad is both fast and comfortable. with a touch screen. This 2015 Dodge Journey Crossroad incldes cruise control on the steering wheel, ample cargo space and foldable rear seats allowing for more cargo space. With the 2015 Dodge Journey Crossroad having goof fuel efficieny this 2015 Dodge Journey Crossroad will get you where you want to go in comfort and safety. To find out more about our 2015 Dodge Journey Crossroad come on down to Go Nissan North today!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
All Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Flex Fuel Capability
Entertainment System
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

