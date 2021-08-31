+ taxes & licensing
855-996-2962
14755 137 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5L 2L5
awd, v6, Crossroad
This 2015 Dodge Journey Crossroad is for sale at Go Nissan North
Here we have the 2015 Dodge Journey Crossroad, with power locks, windoes and seats.
With all around leather interior this 2015 Dodge Journey Crossroad is both fast and comfortable. with a touch screen. This 2015 Dodge Journey Crossroad incldes cruise control on the steering wheel, ample cargo space and foldable rear seats allowing for more cargo space. With the 2015 Dodge Journey Crossroad having goof fuel efficieny this 2015 Dodge Journey Crossroad will get you where you want to go in comfort and safety. To find out more about our 2015 Dodge Journey Crossroad come on down to Go Nissan North today!
