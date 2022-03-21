Menu
2015 Dodge Journey

146,000 KM

Details

$16,999

+ tax & licensing
Trans Sell Motors

780-667-9101

RT

Location

12151 Fort Rd NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 4H2

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

146,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8945278

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 146,000 KM

Trans Sell Motors

Trans Sell Motors

12151 Fort Rd NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 4H2

