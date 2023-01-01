Menu
This vehicle is a new arrival, please contact us for more information and details.At Northstar Hyundai, were happy to help! Proudly serving Edmonton and all of Alberta including St. Albert, Wetaskiwin, Fort McMurray, Grande Prairie, Drayton Valley, Nisku, Leduc, Rimbey, Hinton, St. Paul, Lloydminster, Edson, and all of western Canada!An AMVIC Licensed DealershipInterested? Need more information? Contact our Internet sales team at info@northstarhyundai.ca, call us at 780-478-7669, or come on in!Northstar Hyundai is located at 14803 137 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB, right on the corner of 137 Ave and St. Albert Trail you cant miss us! We are proud to serve Edmonton and the rest of Alberta for 35 years and counting!This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Northstar Hyundai reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.*on approved credit, see dealer for details.

2015 Ford Escape

129,401 KM

$18,999

+ tax & licensing
2015 Ford Escape

2015 Ford Escape

Northstar Hyundai

14803 137 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5L 2L5

855-996-2959

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

129,401KM
Used
VIN 1FMCU9GX4FUB52773

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 129,401 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
3.07 Axle Ratio
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine: 1.6L EcoBoost
Engine: 2.0L EcoBoost
3.51 Axle Ratio

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
CLASS II TRAILER TOW

Windows

Rear Defrost

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Roof rack crossbars
Wheels: 17" Alloy Sparkle Silver Painted

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Powertrain

4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
STANDARD PAINT
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
Equipment Group 200A
cargo area protector
WHITE PLATINUM TRI-COAT
RUBY RED CLEARCOAT
POWER PANORAMIC VISTA ROOF
ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS (SET OF 4)
Heated Leather-Trimmed Buckets w/60/40 Rear Seat
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Select Shift
Heated Cloth Buckets w/60/40 Rear Seat
Equipment Group 201A
Oxford White
MAGNETIC METALLIC
CHARCOAL BLACK
MEDIUM LIGHT STONE
INGOT SILVER METALLIC
CARGO UTILITY PACKAGE
DEEP IMPACT BLUE
SUNSET
SE CHROME PACKAGE
LEATHER COMFORT PACKAGE
Driver Restriction Features
Tuxedo Black
PARTIAL LEATHER SPORT BUCKETS W/60/40 REAR SEAT
RADIO: AM/FM SINGLE CD/MP3 CAPABLE W/MEDIA HUB
Wheels: 19" Chrome
CANADA WINTER PACKAGE
Requires Subscription
KARAT GOLD
TIRES: P235/45R19 BSW A/S
TIRES: P235/50R18 A/S
WHEELS: 18" BRIGHT PVD/CHROME ALLOY

Northstar Hyundai

Northstar Hyundai

14803 137 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5L 2L5

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

Northstar Hyundai

855-996-2959

2015 Ford Escape