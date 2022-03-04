$14,998+ tax & licensing
2015 Ford Escape
Go Kia South
3030 Gateway Blvd, Edmonton, AB T6J 6V4
$14,998
- Listing ID: 8482932
- Stock #: PC6242
- VIN: 1FMCU9GX2FUA12401
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 128,571 KM
Vehicle Description
FORD ESCAPE SE; 4WD, HEATED SEATS, SXM, BACKUP CAMERA!!!This FORD ESCAPE SE is ready for all the seasons with climate control with air conditioning, 4WD, and heated seats!!! This Escape is also very nicely equipped with features; comes with a backup camera, Bluetooth, keypad entry, power windows/locks/mirrors,cruise control, leather multi-function steering wheel, auto headlights, AM/FM/SAT/AUX/USB/CD player, 12V plug-ins, 110V 150W plug, alloy wheels and more!Our knowledgeable sales staff will help assist you with every step. To book a test drive or receive further information give us a call at (780)-465-3535 or email us: kiahmed@gokia.caAt Go Kia, were happy to help! Proudly serving Edmonton and all of Alberta including St. Albert, Wetaskiwin, Fort McMurray, Grande Prairie, Drayton Valley, Nisku, Leduc, Rimby, Hinton, St. Paul, Lloydminster, Edson, and all of Western Canada!An AMVIC Licensed Dealership. Value Priced vehicles are aggressively priced and may require some additional mechanical or cosmetic repairs, all disclosed on a Vehicle Assessment Report!This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Kia reserves the right to decline a transaction on suspicion of non-retail intentions including but not limited to wholesaling or exporting.*on approved credit, see dealer for details
Vehicle Features
