Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Ford Fiesta

60,187 KM

Details Description Features

$14,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Northstar Hyundai

855-996-2959

Contact Seller
2015 Ford Fiesta

2015 Ford Fiesta

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Ford Fiesta

Location

Northstar Hyundai

14803 137 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5L 2L5

855-996-2959

  1. 10049847
  2. 10049847
  3. 10049847
  4. 10049847
  5. 10049847
  6. 10049847
  7. 10049847
  8. 10049847
  9. 10049847
  10. 10049847
  11. 10049847
  12. 10049847
  13. 10049847
  14. 10049847
  15. 10049847
  16. 10049847
  17. 10049847
  18. 10049847
Contact Seller

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
60,187KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10049847
  • Stock #: PT7520
  • VIN: 3FADP4EJ9FM173856

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PT7520
  • Mileage 60,187 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is a new arrival, please contact us for more information and details.At Northstar Hyundai, were happy to help! Proudly serving Edmonton and all of Alberta including St. Albert, Wetaskiwin, Fort McMurray, Grande Prairie, Drayton Valley, Nisku, Leduc, Rimbey, Hinton, St. Paul, Lloydminster, Edson, and all of western Canada!An AMVIC Licensed DealershipInterested? Need more information? Contact our Internet sales team at info@northstarhyundai.ca, call us at 780-478-7669, or come on in!Northstar Hyundai is located at 14803 137 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB, right on the corner of 137 Ave and St. Albert Trail you cant miss us! We are proud to serve Edmonton and the rest of Alberta for 35 years and counting!This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Northstar Hyundai reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.*on approved credit, see dealer for details.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
VOICE-ACTIVATED NAVIGATION
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Transmission: 5-Speed Manual
ENGINE: 1.6L TI-VCT I-4
ENGINE: 1.0L ECOBOOST

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Keyless Entry Keypad
Temporary spare tire
Front license plate bracket
Wheels: 15" Steel w/Covers
Tires: 16"

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost
POWER MOONROOF

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
STANDARD PAINT
Comfort Package
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sport cloth front bucket seats
Gasoline Fuel
Equipment Group 200A
Transmission: 6-Speed PowerShift Automatic
RUBY RED METALLIC TINTED CLEARCOAT
BLUE CANDY METALLIC TINTED CLEARCOAT
GREEN ENVY METALLIC TRI-COAT
Charcoal
Equipment Group 201A
Super Fuel Economy Package
Oxford White
MAGNETIC METALLIC
RACE RED
TUXEDO BLACK METALLIC
MEDIUM LIGHT STONE
PERFORMANCE BLUE
INGOT SILVER METALLIC
EXTERIOR PROTECTION PACKAGE
Driver Restriction Features
CARGO MANAGEMENT PACKAGE (DEALER INSTALLED)
Unique Cloth Front Bucket Seats
SE Manual Ecoboost package
BODY KIT OPTION
ENGINE: 1.6L TI-VCT I-4 W/855
CHARCOAL BLACK W/RED
WHEELS: 16" 8-SPOKE SPARKLE SILVER ALUMINUM
CHARCOAL BLACK W/SILVER
INTERIOR PROTECTION PACKAGE (DEALER INSTALLED)
BLACK-THEME FIESTA LOWER DOOR GRAPHIC PACKAGE
SILVER-THEME FIESTA LOWER DOOR GRAPHIC PACKAGE
WHEELS: 16" 8-SPOKE BLACK TRACK ALUMINUM W/201A
WHEELS: 16" 8-SPOKE BLACK TRACK ALUMINUM W/200A

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Northstar Hyundai

2010 Hyundai Genesis...
 101,980 KM
$11,999 + tax & lic
2009 Kia Rondo
143,601 KM
$6,999 + tax & lic
2019 Subaru Outback
57,922 KM
$34,999 + tax & lic

Email Northstar Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Northstar Hyundai

Northstar Hyundai

14803 137 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5L 2L5

Call Dealer

855-996-XXXX

(click to show)

855-996-2959

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory