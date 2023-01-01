2015 Ford Fiesta

$14,999 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 0 , 1 8 7 K M Used

Listing ID: 10049847

10049847 Stock #: PT7520

PT7520 VIN: 3FADP4EJ9FM173856

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Doors 4-door

Stock # PT7520

Mileage 60,187 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Stability Control ABS Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Floor mats Remote Start System Rear Bench Seat Cargo shade VOICE-ACTIVATED NAVIGATION Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Transmission: 5-Speed Manual ENGINE: 1.6L TI-VCT I-4 ENGINE: 1.0L ECOBOOST Exterior Rear Spoiler Automatic Headlights Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Keyless Entry Keypad Temporary spare tire Front license plate bracket Wheels: 15" Steel w/Covers Tires: 16" Media / Nav / Comm CD Player MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Windows Rear Defrost POWER MOONROOF Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors STANDARD PAINT Comfort Package Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection Sport cloth front bucket seats Gasoline Fuel Equipment Group 200A Transmission: 6-Speed PowerShift Automatic RUBY RED METALLIC TINTED CLEARCOAT BLUE CANDY METALLIC TINTED CLEARCOAT GREEN ENVY METALLIC TRI-COAT Charcoal Equipment Group 201A Super Fuel Economy Package Oxford White MAGNETIC METALLIC RACE RED TUXEDO BLACK METALLIC MEDIUM LIGHT STONE PERFORMANCE BLUE INGOT SILVER METALLIC EXTERIOR PROTECTION PACKAGE Driver Restriction Features CARGO MANAGEMENT PACKAGE (DEALER INSTALLED) Unique Cloth Front Bucket Seats SE Manual Ecoboost package BODY KIT OPTION ENGINE: 1.6L TI-VCT I-4 W/855 CHARCOAL BLACK W/RED WHEELS: 16" 8-SPOKE SPARKLE SILVER ALUMINUM CHARCOAL BLACK W/SILVER INTERIOR PROTECTION PACKAGE (DEALER INSTALLED) BLACK-THEME FIESTA LOWER DOOR GRAPHIC PACKAGE SILVER-THEME FIESTA LOWER DOOR GRAPHIC PACKAGE WHEELS: 16" 8-SPOKE BLACK TRACK ALUMINUM W/201A WHEELS: 16" 8-SPOKE BLACK TRACK ALUMINUM W/200A

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.