$22,500+ tax & licensing
2015 Ford Mustang
Premium,Lthr,Remote, Large BU Cam, htd AC Seats
2015 Ford Mustang
Premium,Lthr,Remote, Large BU Cam, htd AC Seats
Location
Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators
14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4
780-453-3325
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$22,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
101,898KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FA6P8TH2F5401363
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black + red
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 23-0288
- Mileage 101,898 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Warranty
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators
14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4
780-453-XXXX(click to show)
2015 Ford Mustang