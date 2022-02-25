$34,711+ tax & licensing
$34,711
+ taxes & licensing
2015 Ford Mustang
2015 Ford Mustang
Location
5455 Calgary Trail, Edmonton, AB T6H 4J9
$34,711
+ taxes & licensing
99,256KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8282013
- Stock #: PT8123
- VIN: 1FA6P8CF3F5378920
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Yellow
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 99,256 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Ford Mustang GT shown off in Yellow! It has black wheels, black leather seating, all weather mats, front heated/vented seats, navigation, a MANUAL transmission, and so much more. Full photos and description coming soon!
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission: 6-Speed Manual
Engine: 5.0L Ti-VCT V8
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Wheels: 18" x 8" Magnetic Painted/Machined
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
8 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
A/T
M/T
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed M/T
6-Speed A/T
Driver Restriction Features
