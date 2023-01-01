Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Ford Transit Connect

152,168 KM

Details Description Features

$19,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$19,888

+ taxes & licensing

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

780-453-3325

Contact Seller
2015 Ford Transit Connect

2015 Ford Transit Connect

XL Cargo Van, Park Assist

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Ford Transit Connect

XL Cargo Van, Park Assist

Location

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4

780-453-3325

  1. 1690322920
  2. 1690322919
  3. 1690322919
  4. 1690322920
  5. 1690322919
  6. 1690322920
  7. 1690322920
  8. 1690322920
  9. 1690322920
  10. 1690322833
  11. 1690322918
  12. 1690322836
  13. 1690322919
  14. 1690322918
  15. 1690322918
  16. 1690322835
  17. 1690322919
  18. 1690322918
  19. 1690322919
  20. 1690322919
  21. 1690322918
  22. 1690322836
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$19,888

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
152,168KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10224498
  • Stock #: 23-0127
  • VIN: NM0LS7E75F1190660

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23-0127
  • Mileage 152,168 KM

Vehicle Description

1 of 5 to choose from.  4 New Tires, New Brakes, New Windshield, New Belts and Tierod.  NO FEES, NO ETCHINGS, NO PACKAGES, NO ADMINS, NO PROGRAM COSTS ADDED, SAVE THOUSANDS SHOPPING WITH US.

 

Mechanically certified / Serviced vehicle.  

 

Warranty Included 

 

Easy low interest rate financing available

 

Free Carfax and Mechanical Fitness Assessment

 

Family owned and operated for 30 years

 

20 Years BBB A+, Metro Community Choice Favorite, CarGurus Top Rated Dealer. Amvic Licensee. top used dealer voted bybestinedmonton.com. 14 Consecutive Consumer Choice Awards for BEST preowned dealer in Northern Alberta

 

Real Google Reviews from real customers

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

2015 Ford Transit Co...
 152,168 KM
$19,888 + tax & lic
2011 Hyundai Elantra...
 83,198 KM
$11,888 + tax & lic
2013 BMW X3 28I AWD ...
 119,241 KM
$21,888 + tax & lic

Email Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4

Call Dealer

780-453-XXXX

(click to show)

780-453-3325

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory