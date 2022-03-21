Menu
2015 GMC Canyon

95,989 KM

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

780-435-4000

Crew Cab 4WD SLE

Location

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

9751 34 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5X9

780-435-4000

95,989KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8733503
  • Stock #: 21450A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Quicksilver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black Cloth Interior Trim
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 95,989 KM

Vehicle Description

** GMC Professional grade truck, engineered to exceed EXPECTATIONS! **Ask for the Internet Department for more information or book your test drive today! Text (or call) 780-435-4000 for fast answers at your fingertips! Features Include : Back-Up Camera, Auxiliary Audio Input, Keyless Entry, Smart Device Integration, A/C, Rear Bench Seat, Navigation, WiFi Hotspot, Satellite Radio, Power Door Locks, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Bluetooth Connection, Tow Hooks, Bucket Seats, Cruise Control, Security System. Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & include all cash credits & loyalties. See dealer for details. AMVIC Licensed Dealer # B1044900

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Power Driver Seat
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
ENGINE 3.6L SIDI DOHC V6 VVT (305 hp [229 kW] @ 6800 rpm 269 lb-ft of torque [365 N-m] @ 4000 rpm) (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

