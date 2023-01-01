Menu
AMVIC Licensed Dealer - Licence Number B1044900Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes and include all cash credits and loyalties. See dealer for details.

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

178,031 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2015 GMC Sierra 1500

Crew cab

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

Crew cab

Location

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

9751 34 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5X9

780-435-4000

178,031KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Onyx Black
  • Interior Colour Base Cloth, Jet Black / Dark Ash, Interior Trim
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 178,031 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 with Active Fuel Management Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm; more than 300 lb-ft of torque from 2000 to 5600...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2015 GMC Sierra 1500