Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 GMC Sierra 2500

131,949 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

780-435-4000

Contact Seller
2015 GMC Sierra 2500

2015 GMC Sierra 2500

HD Crew Cab Denali

Watch This Vehicle

2015 GMC Sierra 2500

HD Crew Cab Denali

Location

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

9751 34 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5X9

780-435-4000

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

131,949KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5733354
  • Stock #: 10763A
  • VIN: 1GT120E82FF543501

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 131,949 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for something that catches the eye? Ask for the Internet Department for more information or book your test drive today! Text (or call) 780-435-4000 for fast answers at your fingertips! Features Include : Bluetooth Connection, Navigation System, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Satellite Radio, Running Boards/Side Steps, HID headlights, Auxiliary Audio Input, Bed Liner, Adjustable Pedals, Premium Sound System, A/C, Power Windows, Multi-Zone A/C, Cruise Control, Heated Front Seat(s), HD Radio, Power Door Locks, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Power Driver Seat, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Seat Memory, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Cooled Front Seat(s), Bucket Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Keyless Entry, Universal Garage Door Opener, Remote Engine Start, Sliding Rear Window, WiFi Hotspot, Security System, Back-Up Camera. Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & include all cash credits & loyalties. See dealer for details. AMVIC Licensed Dealer # B1044900

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Running Boards/Side Steps
Four Wheel Drive
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Navigation System
Bed Liner
Back-Up Camera
Adjustable Pedals
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
ENGINE DURAMAX 6.6L TURBO DIESEL V8 B20-DIESEL COMPATIBLE (397 hp [296.0 kW] @ 3000 rpm 765 lb-ft of torque [1032.8 N-m] @ 1600 rpm) Includes (K40) exhaust brake.)
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

2019 Volkswagen Golf...
 25,514 KM
$20,887 + tax & lic
2016 Toyota Tundra P...
 167,425 KM
$34,982 + tax & lic
2011 Chevrolet Equin...
 164,817 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

9751 34 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5X9

Call Dealer

780-435-XXXX

(click to show)

780-435-4000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory