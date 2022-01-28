Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe XL

113,790 KM

Details Description Features

$18,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$18,950

+ taxes & licensing

PCL Auto

780-244-2886

Contact Seller
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe XL

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe XL

LIMITED

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe XL

LIMITED

Location

PCL Auto

12205 66 St NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 1K1

780-244-2886

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,950

+ taxes & licensing

113,790KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8174032
  • VIN: KM8SNDHF4FU111187

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 113,790 KM

Vehicle Description

*********1 YEAR FREE WARRANTY ON LISTED PRICE ************

 

PCL AUTO IS PROUDLY SERVING ALBERTA @ 12205 66 ST NW, EDMONTON, AB (780-244-2886) , EDMONTON, AB. VISIT OUR WEBSITE TO CHECK FULL INVENTORY, WWW.PCLAUTO.COM.

 

OUR BUSINESS HOURS ARE MONDAY TO FRIDAY 10 AM - 6 PM, SATURDAY 10 AM - 5 PM, SUNDAY CLOSED.

 

ALL VEHICLES COME WITH:

_MECHANICAL FITNESS ASSESSMENT

_CARFAX

_ 3 MONTH POWER TRAIN WARRANTY (ON LISTED PRICE)

_OUTSIDE INSPECTIONS ARE WELCOME

-FREE DELIVERY WITHIN EDMONTON CITY AREA

 

PAYMENTS METHOD

-DEBIT CARDS

-CREDIT CARDS (SUBJECT TO FEES)

-BANK DRAFTS

-CERTIFIED CHEQUES

 

*****2015 HYUNDAI SANTA FE GLS ***

ENGINE: 3.3L 6CYL

 

LOW MILLAGE ( 113,790 KM )

AWD

7 SEATERS

ONE OWNER

BACK UP CAMERA

DOUBLE MOONROOF ( PANORAMA )

LEATHER HEATED & COLD SEATS

HEATED WHEEL STEERING

GPS

REAR PARKING SENSORS

2 POSITIONS MEMORY DRIVER SEAT

PUSH TO START BUTTON

POWER SEAT (DRIVER & PASSENGER)

POWER TAILGATE

WHEEL STEERING CONTROL

BLUETOOTH

AUX & USB PORTS

CRUISE CONTROL

INSPECTED

RECERTIFIED

DETATILED

 

What you see is what you pay. No hidden fees, no doc fees, no surprises or extra charges when you get here. All prices listed on our website is the price you pay plus GST.

 

AMVIC© Licensed Dealer

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From PCL Auto

2015 Hyundai Santa F...
 113,790 KM
$18,950 + tax & lic
2013 Chevrolet Equin...
 102,605 KM
$9,750 + tax & lic
2016 Ford Fusion S
 89,876 KM
$13,750 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email PCL Auto

PCL Auto

PCL Auto

12205 66 St NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 1K1

Call Dealer

780-244-XXXX

(click to show)

780-244-2886

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory