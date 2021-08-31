Menu
2015 Hyundai Sonata

97,215 KM

Details

$13,900

+ tax & licensing
$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

Go Nissan North

855-996-2962

2015 Hyundai Sonata

2015 Hyundai Sonata

GL/BACK UP CAM/BLUETOOTH/ALLOY WHEELS

2015 Hyundai Sonata

GL/BACK UP CAM/BLUETOOTH/ALLOY WHEELS

Location

Go Nissan North

14755 137 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5L 2L5

855-996-2962

$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

97,215KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7638427
  • Stock #: PW5719
  • VIN: 5NPE24AF4FH195719

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 97,215 KM

Vehicle Description

FWD, Bluetooth, Back up camera

This 2015 Hyundai Sonata 2.4L GL is for sale at Go Nissan North.

Here we havwe the 2015 Hyundai Sonata 2.4L GL, with power locks, mirrors and windows. Tis 2015 Hyundai Sonata 2.4L GL has low kilometers, with great fuel efficiency. Along with ample trunk space and foldable rear seats giving even more room. With the 2015 Hyundai Sonata 2.4L GL you can go where ever in any comdition. Giving a safe and comfortable ride this unit is a sleek sedan made for anyone. To find out more about our 2015 Hyundai Sonata 2.4L GL ome on down to Go Nissan North today!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Front Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Go Nissan North

Go Nissan North

14755 137 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5L 2L5

