2015 Infiniti Q50

Limited with Tech Pkg, CPO rates as low as 0.9%, 6YR/160,000 WARRANTY/PREMIUM PKG

2015 Infiniti Q50

Limited with Tech Pkg, CPO rates as low as 0.9%, 6YR/160,000 WARRANTY/PREMIUM PKG

Location

Ericksen Infiniti

17616 111 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5S 0A2

855-996-2955

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 115,078KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4487577
  • Stock #: PW7141
  • VIN: JN1BV7AR2FM417141
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Recent Arrival! AWD, ABS brakes, Adaptive Front Lighting System, Advanced Climate Control System, Around View Monitor (AVM), Auto-Dimming Outside Mirrors, Back Collision Intervention (BCI), Blind Spot Warning & Intervention, Deluxe Touring & Technology Package w/19" Wheels, Direct Adaptive Steering, Driver/Passenger Pre-Crash Seatbelt, Eco Pedal, Electronic Stability Control, Forward Collision Warning (FCW), Front & Rear Parking Sensors, Front dual zone A/C, Genuine Wood Trim, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Seats, High Beam Assist, Illuminated entry, Intelligent Cruise Control w/Full Speed Range, Intelligent Key w/Memory Functions, Low tire pressure warning, Power driver seat, Power Sliding Tinted Glass Moonroof, Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Wheel, Rain Sensing Wipers, Remote keyless entry, Traction control, Wheels: 19" x 8.5" Aluminum-Alloy Sport. Limited Tech CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents 2015 INFINITI Q50 Limited Tech Black Obsidian 3.7L V6 DOHC 24V 7-Speed Automatic with Manual Shift AWD Awards: * IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick+ For immediate response please call or text 587-800-4277. We will take your vehicle in on trade, any vehicle, newer, older, all makes, models and conditions. We will even take your motorcycle or RV. Searching for that perfect INFINITI sedan, coupe, or SUV can be difficult -- especially if you're looking for a specific colour combination or trim package. That's where Ericksen INFINITI's Out of Town Buyer's program comes into play! If you've finally found that perfect INFINITI in our New Vehicle Inventory (or perhaps a vehicle from another luxury manufacturer in our Used Vehicle Inventory) but are not located in Edmonton, then our dealership will be more than happy to make arrangements for you! We'll pay for one night's accommodations at any of our local hotels so you can rest and relax before or after purchasing your perfect luxury vehicle from our friendly team here at Ericksen INFINITI. WHERE WE ARE For potential buyers located elsewhere in Canada, the Edmonton International Airport serves all major airline including Air Canada, Delta, United Airlines, WestJet, and many others. Our dealership is located at 17616 -- 111th Ave, visit our Contact Us page for exact directions! INFINITI Certified Details: * 24/7 Premium Roadside Assistance for a period of 72 months or 160,000kms (whichever comes first) * 169-point inspection * Coverage for 72 months or 160,000kms (whichever comes first) from your vehicle's original in-service date * Industry-leading rates available on CPO Finance as low as 0.99% with INFINITI Canada Finance * Sirius Satellite Radio Trial / Rental Vehicle Assistance / Personalized Trip Planning * 10 days / 1,500 km exchange privilege Reviews: * Owners tend to comment positively on the Q50's luxurious cabin and quality feel, a dense and solid but comfortable drive on almost anything, a nearly invisible AWD system that enhances driving thrills and security in slippery conditions, and powerful headlights. The premium Bose audio system is another feature favourite. Performance and an engaging feel are highly rated across the line, including from the potent Q50 Hybrid, which is also noted to be great on fuel. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Adaptive Cruise Control
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Mirror Memory
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front Performance
  • Tires - Rear Performance
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Lane Departure Warning
  • Keyless Start
  • A/T
  • Premium Synthetic Seats
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • Blind Spot Monitor
  • Headlights-Auto-Leveling
  • Gasoline Fuel
  • 7-Speed A/T
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
  • Lane Keeping Assist
  • Smart Device Integration
  • Generic Sun/Moonroof
  • Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ericksen Infiniti

Ericksen Infiniti

17616 111 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5S 0A2

