$20,900+ tax & licensing
$20,900
+ taxes & licensing
Diamond Motors
587-444-3300
2015 Jeep Cherokee
2015 Jeep Cherokee
Trailhawk
Location
Diamond Motors
3403 93 St. NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 6A4
587-444-3300
$20,900
+ taxes & licensing
177,788KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10047912
- Stock #: 23115
- VIN: 1C4PJMBS8FW618710
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 177,788 KM
Vehicle Description
TRAILHAWK, NO ACCIDENTS, 3.2L 6 CYLINDER, 4X4, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, NAVIGATION, HEATED AND VENTILATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, KEYLESS ENTRY, REMOTE STARTER, POWER TAILGATE, BLUETOOTH, AND MUCH MORE!
Introducing the remarkable 2015 Jeep Trailhawk, a rugged and versatile SUV that is ready to conquer any terrain with its impressive features and powerful performance. With only 177,788 kilometers on the odometer, this Trailhawk has been meticulously maintained and shows no signs of accidents, ensuring a worry-free driving experience.
Under the hood, you'll find a robust 3.2L 6-cylinder engine, delivering exceptional power and performance that's perfect for both on-road cruising and off-road adventures. The 4x4 capability of this Trailhawk ensures that you can confidently tackle any road condition, no matter how challenging.
Equipped with advanced technology, this Trailhawk offers a host of features designed to enhance your driving pleasure. The adaptive cruise control allows you to maintain a safe distance from the vehicle ahead, ensuring a relaxing and stress-free journey. The built-in navigation system provides you with accurate directions, helping you effortlessly navigate unfamiliar territories.
Step inside the luxurious cabin, and you'll be greeted by the comfort and convenience that this Trailhawk has to offer. The heated and ventilated seats ensure a cozy ride in any weather, while the heated steering wheel keeps your hands warm during those chilly winter drives. With keyless entry, accessing your vehicle becomes a breeze, and the remote starter allows you to conveniently warm up or cool down the interior before you even step inside.
The power tailgate simplifies loading and unloading your cargo, making every adventure a breeze. Stay connected on the go with the Bluetooth connectivity, allowing you to make hands-free calls and stream your favorite music seamlessly.
This 2015 Jeep Trailhawk is the epitome of versatility, offering an unbeatable combination of off-road capability, luxurious features, and advanced technology. Don't miss your chance to own this incredible SUV. Contact us today to schedule a test drive and experience the thrill of driving the Jeep Trailhawk for yourself!
Just Arrived 2015 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk Green has 177,788 KM on it. 3.2L 6 Cylinder Engine engine, Four-Wheel Drive, Automatic transmission, 5 Seater passengers, on special price for $20,900.00.
Book your appointment today for Test Drive. We offer contactless Test drives & Virtual Walkarounds. Stock Number: 23115
Diamond Motors has built a reputation for serving you, our customers. Being honest and selling quality pre-owned vehicles at competitive & affordable prices. Whenever you deal with us, you know you get to deal and speak directly with the owners. This means unique personalized customer service to meet all your needs. No high-pressure sales tactics, only upfront advice.
Why choose us?
Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles
Family Owned & Operated
Finance Available
Extended Warranty
Vehicles Priced to Sell
No Pressure Environment
Inspection & Carfax Report
Professionally Detailed Vehicles
Full Disclosure Guaranteed
AMVIC Licensed
BBB Accredited Business
CarGurus Top-rated Dealer 2022
Phone to schedule an appointment @ 587-444-3300 or simply browse our inventory online www.diamondmotors.ca or come and see us at our location at
3403 93 street NW, Edmonton, T6E 6A4
All vehicle features must be confirmed by the buyer before purchase to confirm accuracy. All vehicles have an inspection work order and accompanying Mechanical fitness assessment. All vehicles will also have a Carproof report to confirm vehicle history, accident history, salvage or stolen status, and jurisdiction report.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Diamond Motors
3403 93 St. NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 6A4