Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Jeep Cherokee

177,788 KM

Details Description

$20,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$20,900

+ taxes & licensing

Diamond Motors

587-444-3300

Contact Seller
2015 Jeep Cherokee

2015 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk

Location

Diamond Motors

3403 93 St. NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 6A4

587-444-3300

  1. 10047912
  2. 10047912
  3. 10047912
  4. 10047912
  5. 10047912
  6. 10047912
  7. 10047912
  8. 10047912
  9. 10047912
  10. 10047912
  11. 10047912
  12. 10047912
  13. 10047912
  14. 10047912
  15. 10047912
  16. 10047912
  17. 10047912
  18. 10047912
  19. 10047912
  20. 10047912
  21. 10047912
  22. 10047912
  23. 10047912
  24. 10047912
  25. 10047912
  26. 10047912
  27. 10047912
  28. 10047912
  29. 10047912
  30. 10047912
  31. 10047912
  32. 10047912
Contact Seller

$20,900

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
177,788KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10047912
  • Stock #: 23115
  • VIN: 1C4PJMBS8FW618710

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 177,788 KM

Vehicle Description

FREE ONE-YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED (OFFER ENDS SOON)


TRAILHAWK, NO ACCIDENTS, 3.2L 6 CYLINDER, 4X4, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, NAVIGATION, HEATED AND VENTILATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, KEYLESS ENTRY, REMOTE STARTER, POWER TAILGATE, BLUETOOTH, AND MUCH MORE!


Introducing the remarkable 2015 Jeep Trailhawk, a rugged and versatile SUV that is ready to conquer any terrain with its impressive features and powerful performance. With only 177,788 kilometers on the odometer, this Trailhawk has been meticulously maintained and shows no signs of accidents, ensuring a worry-free driving experience.
Under the hood, you'll find a robust 3.2L 6-cylinder engine, delivering exceptional power and performance that's perfect for both on-road cruising and off-road adventures. The 4x4 capability of this Trailhawk ensures that you can confidently tackle any road condition, no matter how challenging.
Equipped with advanced technology, this Trailhawk offers a host of features designed to enhance your driving pleasure. The adaptive cruise control allows you to maintain a safe distance from the vehicle ahead, ensuring a relaxing and stress-free journey. The built-in navigation system provides you with accurate directions, helping you effortlessly navigate unfamiliar territories.
Step inside the luxurious cabin, and you'll be greeted by the comfort and convenience that this Trailhawk has to offer. The heated and ventilated seats ensure a cozy ride in any weather, while the heated steering wheel keeps your hands warm during those chilly winter drives. With keyless entry, accessing your vehicle becomes a breeze, and the remote starter allows you to conveniently warm up or cool down the interior before you even step inside.
The power tailgate simplifies loading and unloading your cargo, making every adventure a breeze. Stay connected on the go with the Bluetooth connectivity, allowing you to make hands-free calls and stream your favorite music seamlessly.
This 2015 Jeep Trailhawk is the epitome of versatility, offering an unbeatable combination of off-road capability, luxurious features, and advanced technology. Don't miss your chance to own this incredible SUV. Contact us today to schedule a test drive and experience the thrill of driving the Jeep Trailhawk for yourself!


Just Arrived 2015 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk Green has 177,788 KM on it. 3.2L 6 Cylinder Engine engine, Four-Wheel Drive, Automatic transmission, 5 Seater passengers, on special price for $20,900.00.


Book your appointment today for Test Drive. We offer contactless Test drives & Virtual Walkarounds. Stock Number: 23115


Diamond Motors has built a reputation for serving you, our customers. Being honest and selling quality pre-owned vehicles at competitive & affordable prices. Whenever you deal with us, you know you get to deal and speak directly with the owners. This means unique personalized customer service to meet all your needs. No high-pressure sales tactics, only upfront advice.


Why choose us?

Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles
Family Owned & Operated
Finance Available
Extended Warranty
Vehicles Priced to Sell
No Pressure Environment
Inspection & Carfax Report
Professionally Detailed Vehicles
Full Disclosure Guaranteed
AMVIC Licensed
BBB Accredited Business
CarGurus Top-rated Dealer 2022


Phone to schedule an appointment @ 587-444-3300 or simply browse our inventory online www.diamondmotors.ca or come and see us at our location at
3403 93 street NW, Edmonton, T6E 6A4


To view the rest of our inventory:
www.diamondmotors.ca/inventory


All vehicle features must be confirmed by the buyer before purchase to confirm accuracy. All vehicles have an inspection work order and accompanying Mechanical fitness assessment. All vehicles will also have a Carproof report to confirm vehicle history, accident history, salvage or stolen status, and jurisdiction report.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Diamond Motors

2015 Jeep Cherokee T...
 177,788 KM
$20,900 + tax & lic
2011 Acura MDX
188,920 KM
$18,500 + tax & lic
2017 Dodge Charger R...
 141,451 KM
$27,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Diamond Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Diamond Motors

Diamond Motors

3403 93 St. NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 6A4

Call Dealer

587-444-XXXX

(click to show)

587-444-3300

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory