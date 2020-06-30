Menu
2015 Jeep Cherokee

93,535 KM

Details Description Features

$15,450

+ tax & licensing
$15,450

+ taxes & licensing

Go Nissan North

855-996-2962

Contact Seller
2015 Jeep Cherokee

2015 Jeep Cherokee

Sport 4dr 4WD Sport Utility

2015 Jeep Cherokee

Sport 4dr 4WD Sport Utility

Location

Go Nissan North

14755 137 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5L 2L5

855-996-2962

  • Listing ID: 5343935
  • Stock #: PW9159
  • VIN: 1C4PJMABXFW519159

$15,450

+ taxes & licensing

93,535KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 93,535 KM

Vehicle Description

At Go Nissan North, we’re happy to help! Proudly serving Edmonton and all of Alberta including St. Albert, Wetaskiwin, Fort McMurray, Grande Prairie, Drayton Valley, Nisku, Leduc, Rimbey, Hinton, St. Paul, Lloydminster, Edson, and all of western Canada!

See the Go Nissan advantage, come into Go Nissan North today! 

Visit us at 14755 137 Ave, Edmonton, Alberta T5L 2L5 or contact us at 1-855-395-1823 for more information.

AMVIC Licensed dealer 

This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Nissan North reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.

 

*on approved credit, see dealer for details

 

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
4 Cylinder Engine
V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Heated Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
9-Speed A/T
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

