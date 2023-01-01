2015 Jeep Cherokee

$23,888 + taxes & licensing 1 0 1 , 3 6 4 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9560593

9560593 Stock #: L18209A

L18209A VIN: 1C4PJMBS2FW563347

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Orange

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 101,364 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Woodgrain Interior Trim Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Four Wheel Drive Engine: 2.4L Tigershark MultiAir I4 4.083 Axle Ratio Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Rear All-Terrain Tires - Front All-Terrain Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Windows Rear Defrost Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Knee Air Bag A/T Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Gasoline Fuel Transmission: 9-Spd Auto w/Active Drive Drive II 9-Speed A/T Requires Subscription Wheels: 17" x 7.5" Off-Road Aluminum

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.