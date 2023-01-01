Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Jeep Patriot

140,418 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Infiniti South Edmonton

844-242-5791

Contact Seller
2015 Jeep Patriot

2015 Jeep Patriot

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Jeep Patriot

Location

Infiniti South Edmonton

2110-103A St SW, Edmonton, AB T6W 2P6

844-242-5791

  1. 9482082
  2. 9482082
  3. 9482082
  4. 9482082
  5. 9482082
  6. 9482082
  7. 9482082
  8. 9482082
  9. 9482082
  10. 9482082
  11. 9482082
  12. 9482082
  13. 9482082
  14. 9482082
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

140,418KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9482082
  • Stock #: PO57313
  • VIN: 1C4NJRAB9FD257313

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PO57313
  • Mileage 140,418 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
4.12 Axle Ratio
Engine: 2.4L DOHC 16V VVT I-4
Daytime Running Lights
Temporary spare tire
Wheels: 16" x 6.5" Styled Steel
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Defrost
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Transmission: Manual
4 Cylinder Engine
Gasoline Fuel
Tires: P205/70R16 BSW All-Season

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Infiniti South Edmonton

2018 Nissan Rogue
69,418 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Nissan Rogue
112,243 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2013 BMW X5
156,502 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Infiniti South Edmonton

Infiniti South Edmonton

Infiniti South Edmonton

2110-103A St SW, Edmonton, AB T6W 2P6

Call Dealer

844-242-XXXX

(click to show)

844-242-5791

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory