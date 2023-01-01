$CALL+ tax & licensing
Infiniti South Edmonton
844-242-5791
2015 Jeep Patriot
Location
2110-103A St SW, Edmonton, AB T6W 2P6
140,418KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9482082
- Stock #: PO57313
- VIN: 1C4NJRAB9FD257313
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PO57313
- Mileage 140,418 KM
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
4.12 Axle Ratio
Engine: 2.4L DOHC 16V VVT I-4
Daytime Running Lights
Temporary spare tire
Wheels: 16" x 6.5" Styled Steel
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Defrost
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Transmission: Manual
4 Cylinder Engine
Gasoline Fuel
Tires: P205/70R16 BSW All-Season
