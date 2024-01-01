Menu
2015 Jeep Wrangler

61,486 KM

2015 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Rubicon

Unlimited Rubicon

Unlimited Rubicon

Location

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

9751 34 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5X9

780-435-4000

Used
61,486KM
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 61,486 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear On/Off Road
Tires - Front On/Off Road

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Convertible Soft Top
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
BLACK CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
BRIGHT WHITE
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 23R -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 6-Speed Manual
4.10 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED MANUAL (STD)
CONNECTIVITY GROUP -inc: Electronic Vehicle Information Centre Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Chrome/Leather Wrapped Shift Knob Tire Pressure Monitoring Display
RADIO: UCONNECT 430 6.5" TOUCH/CD/HDD/NAV -inc: 6.5" Touchscreen Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices 28GB Hard Drive GPS Navigation Remote USB Port (STD)

