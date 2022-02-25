2015 Jeep Wrangler

$30,999 + taxes & licensing 6 5 , 9 1 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8339025

8339025 Stock #: 22SA8494A

22SA8494A VIN: 1C4AJWBGXFL736580

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Doors 2-door

Stock # 22SA8494A

Mileage 65,910 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Front Side Air Bag Rollover protection bars Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Tire Pressure Monitor Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Engine Start Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Four Wheel Drive Transmission: 6-Speed Manual 3.21 Rear Axle Ratio Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Seating Leather Seats Cloth Seats Heated Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Rear All-Terrain Tires - Front All-Terrain Tires: P255/70R18 OWL On/Off Road Running Boards/Side Steps Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Powertrain V6 Cylinder Engine Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Convertible Hardtop Hard Disk Drive Media Storage A/T M/T Targa Roof Convertible Soft Top Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Gasoline Fuel 5-Speed A/T 6-Speed M/T Requires Subscription WHEELS: 18" X 7.5" POLISHED SATIN CARBON

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.