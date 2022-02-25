Menu
2015 Jeep Wrangler

65,910 KM

Details Description Features

$30,999

+ tax & licensing
$30,999

+ taxes & licensing

Northstar Hyundai

855-996-2959

2015 Jeep Wrangler

2015 Jeep Wrangler

2015 Jeep Wrangler

Location

Northstar Hyundai

14803 137 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5L 2L5

855-996-2959

$30,999

+ taxes & licensing

65,910KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8339025
  Stock #: 22SA8494A
  VIN: 1C4AJWBGXFL736580

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 22SA8494A
  • Mileage 65,910 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is a new arrival, please contact us for more information and details.At Northstar Hyundai, were happy to help! Proudly serving Edmonton and all of Alberta including St. Albert, Wetaskiwin, Fort McMurray, Grande Prairie, Drayton Valley, Nisku, Leduc, Rimbey, Hinton, St. Paul, Lloydminster, Edson, and all of western Canada!An AMVIC Licensed DealershipInterested? Need more information? Contact our Internet sales team at info@northstarhyundai.ca, call us at 780-478-7669, or come on in!Northstar Hyundai is located at 14803 137 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB, right on the corner of 137 Ave and St. Albert Trail you cant miss us! We are proud to serve Edmonton and the rest of Alberta for 35 years and counting!This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Northstar Hyundai reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.*on approved credit, see dealer for details.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Transmission: 6-Speed Manual
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Leather Seats
Cloth Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Tires: P255/70R18 OWL On/Off Road
Running Boards/Side Steps
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Convertible Hardtop
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
A/T
M/T
Targa Roof
Convertible Soft Top
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
5-Speed A/T
6-Speed M/T
Requires Subscription
WHEELS: 18" X 7.5" POLISHED SATIN CARBON

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

