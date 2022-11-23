Menu
2015 Jeep Wrangler

125,000 KM

Details Features

$30,999

+ tax & licensing
$30,999

+ taxes & licensing

Trans Sell Motors

780-667-9101

2015 Jeep Wrangler

2015 Jeep Wrangler

Wrangler X

2015 Jeep Wrangler

Wrangler X

Location

Trans Sell Motors

12151 Fort Rd NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 4H2

780-667-9101

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$30,999

+ taxes & licensing

125,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9364060
  VIN: 1C4BJWEG0FL643535

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 125,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Climate Control
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convertible Hardtop
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Trans Sell Motors

Trans Sell Motors

12151 Fort Rd NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 4H2

780-667-9101

