2015 Jeep Wrangler

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $30,999 + taxes & licensing 1 2 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9364060

9364060 VIN: 1C4BJWEG0FL643535

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Burgundy

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 125,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rollover protection bars Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Steering Wheel Audio Controls Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Comfort Climate Control Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Additional Features Convertible Hardtop Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.