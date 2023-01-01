$8,900+ tax & licensing
2015 Kia Forte
4DR SDN EX
Location
Green Line Auto Clearance
12336 66 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 1K3
780-479-1990
$8,900
+ taxes & licensing
223,555KM
Used
VIN KNAFX4A85F5424381
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # KF045
- Mileage 223,555 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 KIA Forte, No accident, 2Litre Engine, very good on gas, runs and drives smoothly, Clean interior/exterior, Alloy Rim, Fully loaded.
TEL: 780-908-8589
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Convenience
Cup Holder
Additional Features
Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag
Electronic Stability Control
Green Line Auto Clearance
12336 66 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 1K3
