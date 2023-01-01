Menu
<p>2015 KIA Forte, No accident, 2Litre Engine, very good on gas, runs and drives smoothly, Clean interior/exterior, Alloy Rim, Fully loaded.</p> <p>TEL: 780-908-8589</p> <p> </p>

2015 Kia Forte

223,555 KM

Details

$8,900

+ tax & licensing
2015 Kia Forte

4DR SDN EX

2015 Kia Forte

4DR SDN EX

Location

Green Line Auto Clearance

12336 66 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 1K3

780-479-1990

$8,900

+ taxes & licensing

223,555KM
Used
VIN KNAFX4A85F5424381

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # KF045
  • Mileage 223,555 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 KIA Forte, No accident, 2Litre Engine, very good on gas, runs and drives smoothly, Clean interior/exterior, Alloy Rim, Fully loaded.


TEL: 780-908-8589


 

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag
Electronic Stability Control

Green Line Auto Clearance

Green Line Auto Clearance

12336 66 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 1K3

780-479-1990

$8,900

+ taxes & licensing

Green Line Auto Clearance

780-479-1990

2015 Kia Forte