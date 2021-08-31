+ taxes & licensing
14755 137 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5L 2L5
Accident free, One Owner, FWD
This 2015 Kia Forte SX is for sale at Go Nissan North.
Here we have the 2015 Kia Forte SX, with power locks, mirrors, seats and windows, Wih all around leather interior this unit is fast and comfortable. With navigation and great fuel economy this 2015 Kia Forte SX can go the long distance, This four door car offers ample trunk space along with folding rear seats offering even more space. With a 6 speed automatic transmission this 2015 Kia Forte SX is made for all drivers. To find out more baout our 2015 Kia Forte SX come on down to Go Nissan North today!
