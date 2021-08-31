Menu
2015 Kia Forte

127,027 KM

Details Description Features

$12,900

+ tax & licensing
$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

Go Nissan North

855-996-2962

2015 Kia Forte

2015 Kia Forte

SX/LEATHER/NAVIGATION

2015 Kia Forte

SX/LEATHER/NAVIGATION

Location

Go Nissan North

14755 137 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5L 2L5

855-996-2962

$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

127,027KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7638433
  • Stock #: PW9259
  • VIN: KNAFZ4A8XF5399259

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 127,027 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident free, One Owner, FWD

This 2015 Kia Forte SX is for sale at Go Nissan North.

Here we have the 2015 Kia Forte SX, with power locks, mirrors, seats and windows, Wih all around leather interior this unit is fast and comfortable. With navigation and great fuel economy this 2015 Kia Forte SX can go the long distance, This four door car offers ample trunk space along with folding rear seats offering even more space. With a 6 speed automatic transmission this 2015 Kia Forte SX is made for all drivers. To find out more baout our 2015 Kia Forte SX come on down to Go Nissan North today!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
A/T
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

