2015 Kia Sorento

$7,700 + taxes & licensing
1 5 7 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10304796

MECHANIC SPECIAL -NOT RUNNING VIN: 5XYKTDA76FG590498

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Purple

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 157,000 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Xenon Headlights Heated Exterior Mirrors Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Folding Rear Seat Trip Odometer tilt steering AM/FM Stereo Digital clock Remote Trunk Release Rear Window Defroster Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Side Airbag Passenger Airbag Power-Assist Disc Brakes Child-Safety Locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Seating Heated Seats Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Security Vehicle Anti-Theft System Convenience Cup Holder Trim Wood Trim Interior Comfort Multi-Zone A/C Additional Features Auto Dimming Mirrors Cloth Interior Entertainment System Center Arm Rest Parking Sensor Driver Side Airbag Automatic Headlight Rear Windows Wiper Dual impact Airbags

