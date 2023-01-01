$7,700+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,700
+ taxes & licensing
Green Line Auto Clearance
780-479-1990
2015 Kia Sorento
AWD 4dr V6 Auto LX
Location
12336 66 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 1K3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
157,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10304796
- Stock #: MECHANIC SPECIAL -NOT RUNNING
- VIN: 5XYKTDA76FG590498
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Purple
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 157,000 KM
Vehicle Description
MECHANIC SPECIAL -NOT RUNNING
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Folding Rear Seat
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Window Defroster
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Side Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Seating
Heated Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Security
Vehicle Anti-Theft System
Convenience
Cup Holder
Trim
Wood Trim Interior
Comfort
Multi-Zone A/C
Additional Features
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Cloth Interior
Entertainment System
Center Arm Rest
Parking Sensor
Driver Side Airbag
Automatic Headlight
Rear Windows Wiper
Dual impact Airbags
