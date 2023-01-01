Menu
2015 Kia Sorento

157,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,700

+ tax & licensing
$7,700

+ taxes & licensing

Green Line Auto Clearance

780-479-1990

2015 Kia Sorento

2015 Kia Sorento

AWD 4dr V6 Auto LX

2015 Kia Sorento

AWD 4dr V6 Auto LX

Location

Green Line Auto Clearance

12336 66 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 1K3

780-479-1990

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,700

+ taxes & licensing

157,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10304796
  • Stock #: MECHANIC SPECIAL -NOT RUNNING
  • VIN: 5XYKTDA76FG590498

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Purple
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # MECHANIC SPECIAL -NOT RUNNING
  • Mileage 157,000 KM

Vehicle Description

MECHANIC SPECIAL -NOT RUNNING

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Folding Rear Seat
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Window Defroster

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Side Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Security

Vehicle Anti-Theft System

Convenience

Cup Holder

Trim

Wood Trim Interior

Comfort

Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors
Cloth Interior
Entertainment System
Center Arm Rest
Parking Sensor
Driver Side Airbag
Automatic Headlight
Rear Windows Wiper
Dual impact Airbags

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Green Line Auto Clearance

Green Line Auto Clearance

12336 66 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 1K3

