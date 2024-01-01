Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>New Calipers, NO FEES, NO ETCHINGS, NO PACKAGES, NO ADMINS, NO PROGRAM COSTS ADDED, SAVE THOUSANDS SHOPPING WITH US.</p><p> </p><p>Mechanically certified / Serviced vehicle.  </p><p> </p><p>Warranty Included </p><p> </p><p>Easy low interest rate financing available</p><p> </p><p>Free Carfax and Mechanical Fitness Assessment</p><p> </p><p>Family owned and operated for 30 years</p><p> </p><p>20 Years BBB A+, Metro Community Choice Favorite, CarGurus Top Rated Dealer. Amvic Licensee. top used dealer voted bybestinedmonton.com. 14 Consecutive Consumer Choice Awards for BEST preowned dealer in Northern Alberta</p><p> </p><p>Real Google Reviews from real customers</p>

2015 Kia Sorento

153,128 KM

Details Description Features

$19,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Kia Sorento

SX, AWD,Lthr,Nav,BU Cam, Blindspot,Pano, Htd S&S

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Kia Sorento

SX, AWD,Lthr,Nav,BU Cam, Blindspot,Pano, Htd S&S

Location

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4

780-453-3325

  1. 1706746112
  2. 1706746112
  3. 1706746111
  4. 1706746111
  5. 1706746112
  6. 1706746111
  7. 1706746111
  8. 1706746111
  9. 1706746111
  10. 1706746111
  11. 1706746109
  12. 1706746112
  13. 1706746111
  14. 1706746112
  15. 1706746109
  16. 1706746110
  17. 1706746109
  18. 1706746110
  19. 1706746110
  20. 1706746110
  21. 1706746110
  22. 1706746108
  23. 1706746109
  24. 1706746109
  25. 1706746111
  26. 1706746110
  27. 1706746109
  28. 1706746110
  29. 1706746110
  30. 1706746110
  31. 1706746003
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$19,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
153,128KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5XYKWDA78FG575749

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 153,128 KM

Vehicle Description

New Calipers, NO FEES, NO ETCHINGS, NO PACKAGES, NO ADMINS, NO PROGRAM COSTS ADDED, SAVE THOUSANDS SHOPPING WITH US.

 

Mechanically certified / Serviced vehicle.  

 

Warranty Included 

 

Easy low interest rate financing available

 

Free Carfax and Mechanical Fitness Assessment

 

Family owned and operated for 30 years

 

20 Years BBB A+, Metro Community Choice Favorite, CarGurus Top Rated Dealer. Amvic Licensee. top used dealer voted bybestinedmonton.com. 14 Consecutive Consumer Choice Awards for BEST preowned dealer in Northern Alberta

 

Real Google Reviews from real customers

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

Used 2008 Jeep Liberty for sale in Edmonton, AB
2008 Jeep Liberty 243,823 KM $4,900 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Honda Civic Touring Nav Leather Lane Assist Sun Roof Remote St for sale in Edmonton, AB
2018 Honda Civic Touring Nav Leather Lane Assist Sun Roof Remote St 126,710 KM $23,500 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Jeep Patriot 4WD,High Altitude, Nav, Sun Roof, Heated Seats, for sale in Edmonton, AB
2017 Jeep Patriot 4WD,High Altitude, Nav, Sun Roof, Heated Seats, 125,516 KM $19,750 + tax & lic

Email Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4

Call Dealer

780-453-XXXX

(click to show)

780-453-3325

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,888

+ taxes & licensing

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

780-453-3325

Contact Seller
2015 Kia Sorento