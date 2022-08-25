Menu
2015 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

74,388 KM

Details

$23,888

+ tax & licensing
$23,888

+ taxes & licensing

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

780-453-3325

2015 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

2015 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

AWD Dynamic, Lther, Pano, NAV,Blindspot, Lane Asst

2015 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

AWD Dynamic, Lther, Pano, NAV,Blindspot, Lane Asst

Location

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4

780-453-3325

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$23,888

+ taxes & licensing

74,388KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9003214
  • Stock #: 22-0131
  • VIN: SALVT2BG5FH057526

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black+Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22-0131
  • Mileage 74,388 KM

Vehicle Description

NO FEES,

 

Mechanically certified / Serviced vehicle,

 

14 Consecutive Consumer Choice Awards for BEST preowned dealer in Northern Alberta,

 

Warranty Included,

 

Don't spend additional money having to repair your used vehicle or pay etching, sales, or program fees.

 

Easy low interest rate financing available.

 

Free Carfax and Mechanical Fitness Assessment.

 

Alberta Truck & Auto, Family owned and operated. 20 Years BBB A plus, . Metro Community Choice Favorite, CarGurus Top Rated Dealer. Amvic Licensee. top used dealer voted bybestinedmonton.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4

