2015 Lexus RX 350

156,100 KM

$27,900

+ tax & licensing
$27,900

+ taxes & licensing

Lexus of Edmonton

780-851-8858

TOURING PACKAGE

Lexus of Edmonton

11204 - 170 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T5S 2X1

780-851-8858

$27,900

+ taxes & licensing

156,100KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6222996
  Stock #: LD18244A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Nebula Grey Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 156,100 KM

Vehicle Description

For a first-class car-shopping experience, turn to Lexus of Edmonton. Our Lexus dealership in Edmonton, AB, carries more inventory than any other Lexus dealership in Western Canada, meaning you will have plenty of options when you shop with us. We are a customer-first dealership and are happy to assist you with purchasing either a new, used or Certified Pre-Owned Lexus vehicle. Lexus of Edmonton offers exceptional Lease options, along with flexible Financing. Take advantage of our various VIP amenities which include the Lexus Sol Spa, Valet Service, Complimentary Breakfast, Complimentary Car Wash, Paint, and Rock Chip Repair, and more. Conveniently located at 11204 170 Street Edmonton, AB | T5S 2X1 | 780.466.8300

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Back-Up Camera
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
TOURING PACKAGE W/ SUFFIX F -inc: Blind Spot Monitor Heated Wood & Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Intuitive Parking Assist Wood & Leather Wrapped Shift Knob Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/Navigation 12 speakers single in-dash DVD AM/FM stereo MP3 audio...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lexus of Edmonton

Lexus of Edmonton

11204 - 170 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T5S 2X1

