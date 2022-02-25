$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 Mazda MAZDA3
Location
5455 Calgary Trail, Edmonton, AB T6H 4J9
153,610KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8411001
- Stock #: PT8201
- VIN: 3MZBM1U73FM198277
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
2015 Mazda Mazda3 GX
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Start
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Cloth Seats
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
4 Cylinder Engine
Wheel Covers
M/T
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed M/T
