2015 Mazda MAZDA3
i Touring
Location
Diamond Motors
3403 93 St. NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 6A4
587-444-3300
137,590KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9741340
- Stock #: 23049
- VIN: 3MZBM1V74FM216302
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 137,590 KM
Vehicle Description
ONE OWNER, 4 CYLINDERS, REMOTE STARTER, TWO KEYS, KEYLESS ENTRY, TOUCHSCREEN, CRUISE CONTROL, AND MUCH MORE!
Introducing the remarkable 2015 Mazda 3, now available for purchase! With just one previous owner and 137,590 km on the odometer, this sleek sedan is in impeccable condition, and it's packed with a host of features that are sure to impress even the most discerning drivers.
Under the hood, this Mazda 3 boasts a powerful yet fuel-efficient 4-cylinder engine that delivers smooth and responsive performance, making every drive an enjoyable experience. And with its remote starter, you can easily warm up the car on cold mornings from the comfort of your own home, while its keyless entry system ensures that you can get in and start the engine quickly and effortlessly.
Inside, you'll find a spacious and comfortable cabin that's filled with premium features, including a user-friendly touchscreen infotainment system, which provides easy access to your favorite tunes and apps, and a convenient cruise control feature that lets you relax and enjoy the ride, without having to worry about constantly adjusting your speed.
Plus, with its two keys, you'll never have to worry about getting locked out of your car, and its other advanced safety features, such as airbags and anti-lock brakes, will give you added peace of mind when you're out on the road.
Overall, this 2015 Mazda 3 is the perfect combination of style, performance, and value, and it's sure to make a lasting impression on anyone who gets behind the wheel. So why wait? Come in for a test drive today and experience the thrill of driving a Mazda 3 for yourself!
Just Arrived 2015 Mazda MAZDA3 I Touring Red has 137,590 KM on it. 2L 4 Cylinder Engine engine, Front-Wheel Drive, Automatic transmission, 5 Seater passengers, on special price for $17,900.00.
Book your appointment today for Test Drive. We offer contactless Test drives & Virtual Walkarounds. Stock Number: 23049
Diamond Motors has built a reputation for serving you, our customers. Being honest and selling quality pre-owned vehicles at competitive & affordable prices. Whenever you deal with us, you know you get to deal and speak directly with the owners. This means unique personalized customer service to meet all your needs. No high-pressure sales tactics, only upfront advice.
Why choose us?
Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles
Family Owned & Operated
Finance Available
Extended Warranty
Vehicles Priced to Sell
No Pressure Environment
Inspection & Carfax Report
Professionally Detailed Vehicles
Full Disclosure Guaranteed
AMVIC Licensed
BBB Accredited Business
CarGurus Top-rated Dealer 2022
Phone to schedule an appointment @ 587-444-3300 or simply browse our inventory online www.diamondmotors.ca or come and see us at our location at
3403 93 street NW, Edmonton, T6E 6A4
To view the rest of our inventory:
www.diamondmotors.ca/inventory
All vehicle features must be confirmed by the buyer before purchase to confirm accuracy. All vehicles have an inspection work order and accompanying Mechanical fitness assessment. All vehicles will also have a Carproof report to confirm vehicle history, accident history, salvage or stolen status, and jurisdiction report.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
