Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

137,590 KM

Details Description

$17,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$17,900

+ taxes & licensing

Diamond Motors

587-444-3300

Contact Seller
2015 Mazda MAZDA3

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

i Touring

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

i Touring

Location

Diamond Motors

3403 93 St. NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 6A4

587-444-3300

  1. 9741340
  2. 9741340
  3. 9741340
  4. 9741340
  5. 9741340
  6. 9741340
  7. 9741340
  8. 9741340
  9. 9741340
  10. 9741340
  11. 9741340
  12. 9741340
  13. 9741340
  14. 9741340
  15. 9741340
  16. 9741340
  17. 9741340
  18. 9741340
  19. 9741340
  20. 9741340
  21. 9741340
  22. 9741340
  23. 9741340
Contact Seller

$17,900

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
137,590KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9741340
  • Stock #: 23049
  • VIN: 3MZBM1V74FM216302

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 137,590 KM

Vehicle Description

FREE ONE-YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED (OFFER ENDS SOON)


ONE OWNER, 4 CYLINDERS, REMOTE STARTER, TWO KEYS, KEYLESS ENTRY, TOUCHSCREEN, CRUISE CONTROL, AND MUCH MORE!


Introducing the remarkable 2015 Mazda 3, now available for purchase! With just one previous owner and 137,590 km on the odometer, this sleek sedan is in impeccable condition, and it's packed with a host of features that are sure to impress even the most discerning drivers.
Under the hood, this Mazda 3 boasts a powerful yet fuel-efficient 4-cylinder engine that delivers smooth and responsive performance, making every drive an enjoyable experience. And with its remote starter, you can easily warm up the car on cold mornings from the comfort of your own home, while its keyless entry system ensures that you can get in and start the engine quickly and effortlessly.
Inside, you'll find a spacious and comfortable cabin that's filled with premium features, including a user-friendly touchscreen infotainment system, which provides easy access to your favorite tunes and apps, and a convenient cruise control feature that lets you relax and enjoy the ride, without having to worry about constantly adjusting your speed.
Plus, with its two keys, you'll never have to worry about getting locked out of your car, and its other advanced safety features, such as airbags and anti-lock brakes, will give you added peace of mind when you're out on the road.
Overall, this 2015 Mazda 3 is the perfect combination of style, performance, and value, and it's sure to make a lasting impression on anyone who gets behind the wheel. So why wait? Come in for a test drive today and experience the thrill of driving a Mazda 3 for yourself!


Just Arrived 2015 Mazda MAZDA3 I Touring Red has 137,590 KM on it. 2L 4 Cylinder Engine engine, Front-Wheel Drive, Automatic transmission, 5 Seater passengers, on special price for $17,900.00.


Book your appointment today for Test Drive. We offer contactless Test drives & Virtual Walkarounds. Stock Number: 23049


Diamond Motors has built a reputation for serving you, our customers. Being honest and selling quality pre-owned vehicles at competitive & affordable prices. Whenever you deal with us, you know you get to deal and speak directly with the owners. This means unique personalized customer service to meet all your needs. No high-pressure sales tactics, only upfront advice.


Why choose us?

Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles
Family Owned & Operated
Finance Available
Extended Warranty
Vehicles Priced to Sell
No Pressure Environment
Inspection & Carfax Report
Professionally Detailed Vehicles
Full Disclosure Guaranteed
AMVIC Licensed
BBB Accredited Business
CarGurus Top-rated Dealer 2022


Phone to schedule an appointment @ 587-444-3300 or simply browse our inventory online www.diamondmotors.ca or come and see us at our location at
3403 93 street NW, Edmonton, T6E 6A4


To view the rest of our inventory:
www.diamondmotors.ca/inventory


All vehicle features must be confirmed by the buyer before purchase to confirm accuracy. All vehicles have an inspection work order and accompanying Mechanical fitness assessment. All vehicles will also have a Carproof report to confirm vehicle history, accident history, salvage or stolen status, and jurisdiction report.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Diamond Motors

2015 Mazda MAZDA3 i ...
 137,590 KM
$17,900 + tax & lic
2014 Hyundai Tucson ...
 106,567 KM
$20,900 + tax & lic
2012 Toyota RAV4 LIM...
 118,167 KM
$20,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Diamond Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Diamond Motors

Diamond Motors

3403 93 St. NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 6A4

Call Dealer

587-444-XXXX

(click to show)

587-444-3300

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory