2015 Mazda MAZDA6

154,673 KM

Details Description Features

$11,950

+ tax & licensing
$11,950

+ taxes & licensing

PCL Auto

780-244-2886

2015 Mazda MAZDA6

2015 Mazda MAZDA6

GS

2015 Mazda MAZDA6

GS

Location

PCL Auto

12205 66 St NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 1K1

780-244-2886

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,950

+ taxes & licensing

154,673KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7906908
  • Stock #: 2110-24
  • VIN: JM1GJ1V55F1190483

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 154,673 KM

Vehicle Description

********** I YEAR WARRANTY (POWERTRAIN ) ON LISTED PRICE *******************

 

PCL AUTO IS PROUDLY SERVING ALBERTA @ 12205 66 ST NW, EDMONTON, AB (780-244-2886) , EDMONTON, AB. VISIT OUR WEBSITE TO CHECK FULL INVENTORY, WWW.PCLAUTO.COM.

 

OUR BUSINESS HOURS ARE MONDAY TO FRIDAY 10 AM - 6 PM, SATURDAY 10 AM - 5 PM, SUNDAY CLOSED.

 

ALL VEHICLES COME WITH:

_MECHANICAL FITNESS ASSESSMENT

_CARFAX

_ 3 MONTH POWER TRAIN WARRANTY (ON LISTED PRICE)

_OUTSIDE INSPECTIONS ARE WELCOME

-FREE DELIVERY WITHIN EDMONTON CITY AREA

 

PAYMENTS METHOD

-DEBIT CARDS

-CREDIT CARDS (SUBJECT TO FEES)

-BANK DRAFTS

-CERTIFIED CHEQUES

 

 *********** 2015 MAZDA 6 TOURING ********

ENGINE: 2.5L 4CYL

 

 BACKUP CAMERA

REMOTE STARTER

LEATHER HEATED SEAT

SUNROOF

POWER SEAT

NAVIGATION SYSTEM

BLUETOOTH

STEERING WHEEL CONTROL

CRUISE CONTROL

TOUCH SCREEN

INSPECTED

ACTIVE STATUS

DETAILED

 

What you see is what you pay. No hidden fees, no doc fees, no surprises or extra charges when you get here. All prices listed on our website is the price you pay plus GST.

 

AMVIC© Licensed Dealership

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

