2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

61,900 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Edmonton

855-996-2963

C63 AMG S | Premium | Intelligent Drive | Performance Seats | No Accidents

Location

Porsche Centre Edmonton

17007-111 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5S 0J5

855-996-2963

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

61,900KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5891349
  • Stock #: 20MAC2182B
  • VIN: 55SWF8HB1FU078387

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 61,900 KM

Vehicle Description

Local, 1 Owner, No Accidents | C63 AMG S @ 503HP | RWD | Premium PKG | Intelligent Drive PKG | Heated AMG Performance Front Seats | NAV | Burmester Audio | LED Lights | Adaptive Cruise | Head-up Display | Lane Assist | Carbon Interior | Sport Exhaust | Air Balance | Winter Tires | Video Available

 

Call/Text Joshua, Mike or Ethan @ (587) 802-3194 for IMMEDIATE Response or your previous Porsche Centre Edmonton Sales Executive

 

About this C63 AMG S:

We are very pleased to offer this local, one-owner Mercedes C63 AMG S sedan, finished in Grey metallic exterior with two-tone Black & Silver leather interior. It comes to us as a recent trade-in towards a pre-owned 2014 Mercedes E63 AMG S wagon!

This C63 AMG S has no damage records indicated by CarProof and comes with a thorough inspection report available for viewing. Our Porsche Certified Technicians have inspected the vehicle to ensure the highest level of safety and quality – all components are fully compliant with AMVIC Mechanical Fitness Assessment regulations.

Features for this vehicle are extensive, including: Premium Package, Intelligent Drive Package, heated AMG Performance front seats w/ memory, navigation, Burmester audio, LED headlights, adaptive cruise control, head-up display, lane assist, Bluetooth phone preparation, XM radio, reverse camera w/ 360-degree parking sensors, Carbon interior, Air Balance Package (ionizer & fragrance), power trunk, premium rear seating, Sport Exhaust, adaptive suspension, Winter tires, and much more!

Competitive Financing and Extended Warranty options available. Ask us how we can get you approved today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Porsche Centre Edmonton

Porsche Centre Edmonton

17007-111 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5S 0J5

855-996-2963

