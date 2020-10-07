2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

+ taxes & licensing
855-996-2963
17007-111 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5S 0J5
855-996-2963
+ taxes & licensing
Local, 1 Owner, No Accidents | C63 AMG S @ 503HP | RWD | Premium PKG | Intelligent Drive PKG | Heated AMG Performance Front Seats | NAV | Burmester Audio | LED Lights | Adaptive Cruise | Head-up Display | Lane Assist | Carbon Interior | Sport Exhaust | Air Balance | Winter Tires | Video Available
Call/Text Joshua, Mike or Ethan @ (587) 802-3194 for IMMEDIATE Response or your previous Porsche Centre Edmonton Sales Executive
About this C63 AMG S:
We are very pleased to offer this local, one-owner Mercedes C63 AMG S sedan, finished in Grey metallic exterior with two-tone Black & Silver leather interior. It comes to us as a recent trade-in towards a pre-owned 2014 Mercedes E63 AMG S wagon!
This C63 AMG S has no damage records indicated by CarProof and comes with a thorough inspection report available for viewing. Our Porsche Certified Technicians have inspected the vehicle to ensure the highest level of safety and quality – all components are fully compliant with AMVIC Mechanical Fitness Assessment regulations.
Features for this vehicle are extensive, including: Premium Package, Intelligent Drive Package, heated AMG Performance front seats w/ memory, navigation, Burmester audio, LED headlights, adaptive cruise control, head-up display, lane assist, Bluetooth phone preparation, XM radio, reverse camera w/ 360-degree parking sensors, Carbon interior, Air Balance Package (ionizer & fragrance), power trunk, premium rear seating, Sport Exhaust, adaptive suspension, Winter tires, and much more!
Competitive Financing and Extended Warranty options available. Ask us how we can get you approved today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
17007-111 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5S 0J5