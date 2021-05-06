2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

-
Listing ID: 7077226
-
Stock #: PW10556
-
VIN: 55SWF4KB8FU052399
-
Exterior Colour
White
-
Interior Colour
Black
-
Body Style
Sedan
-
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
-
Engine
4-cylinder
-
Doors
4-door
-
Stock #
PW10556
-
Mileage
82,932 KM
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tires - Front Performance
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.