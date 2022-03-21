$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class
Location
Infiniti South Edmonton
2110-103A St SW, Edmonton, AB T6W 2P6
- Listing ID: 8931529
- Stock #: PO13374
- VIN: 4JGDF7EE9FA613374
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 95,282 KM
Vehicle Description
Our 2015 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL 63 AMG comes well equipped with paddle gear shifts, sunroof/moonroof, memory seats, steering wheel controls, criose control, bluetooth handsfree connectivity, push start, power heated/vented leather seats, navigation, rear view camera, A/C, park assist, dual climate control, rear heated leather seats, rear climate controls, power liftgate and more!Power delivery is handled by a 5.5L V8 Turbocharged producing 550hp @5250 rpm and 560 ft-lb @2000 rpm of torque. Delivering power to 4 wheels is a 7-Speed A/T transmission. The GL-Class can seat up to 5 comfortably on leather seats.Contact our sales team anytime to schedule a test drive or for more information at 780-395-3575.Visit INFINITI SOUTH EDMONTON at our brand new state of the art facility! We are located at 2110 103A street right off of Calgary Trail next to Gateway Toyota. We have Fixed Commission Sales Staff, No Extra Fees, GO Card Customer Rewards, Free Service Loaners, 24/7 Customer Service, and much more to offer.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Infiniti South Edmonton reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.*on approved credit, see dealer for details.
