2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

84,027 KM

Details Description Features

$29,900

+ tax & licensing
$29,900

+ taxes & licensing

Go Nissan North

855-996-2962

Location

Go Nissan North

14755 137 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5L 2L5

855-996-2962

84,027KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10403673
  • Stock #: PW5820
  • VIN: WDCGG8JB9FG425820

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 84,027 KM

Vehicle Description

At Go Nissan North, we are happy to help! Proudly serving Edmonton and all of Alberta including St. Albert, Wetaskiwin, Fort McMurray, Grande Prairie, Drayton Valley, Nisku, Leduc, Rimbey, Hinton, St. Paul, Lloydminster, Edson, and all of western Canada!See the Go Nissan advantage, come into Go Nissan North today!Visit us at 14755 137 Ave, Edmonton, Alberta T5L 2L5 or contact us at 780-733-8980 for more information.AMVIC Licensed dealer*Please consult with dealership to confirm all options are as listed*on approved credit, see dealer for details*Vehicle pricing may include Nissan loyalty or grad rebate, for eligible customers only*Dealership may install select additional equipment on certain vehicles, see dealer for details

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade
ARTICO Upholstery

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
All Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Aluminum Running Boards
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Trim

Leather upholstery

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Powertrain

V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
STANDARD PAINT
Power Folding Mirrors
BLACK
Burl Walnut Wood Trim
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Bluetooth Connection
harman/kardon LOGIC7 Surround Sound System
Avantgarde Edition Package
Advanced Driving Assistance Package
Gasoline Fuel
7-Speed A/T
Adaptive Highbeam Assist (AHA)
Polar White
designo Diamond White Metallic
Obsidian Black Metallic
IRIDIUM SILVER METALLIC
TENORITE GREY METALLIC
Palladium Silver Metallic
Driver Monitoring
WHEELS: 8J X 20" TWIN 5-SPOKE
CAVANSITE BLUE METALLIC
SAHARA BEIGE
WHEELS: 8.5J X 20" AMG TWIN 5-SPOKE
LUZONIT GREY METALLIC
FIRE OPAL METALLIC
ALPACA GREY
MOCHA BROWN
AVANTGARDE PLUS EDITION PACKAGE
AVANTGARDE PLUS EDITION PACKAGE (MX2)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Go Nissan North

Go Nissan North

14755 137 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5L 2L5

