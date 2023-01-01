2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

$28,900 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 3 , 5 5 3 K M Used

Listing ID: 9991718

9991718 Stock #: PH10308

PH10308 VIN: WDCGG0EB7FG410308

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # PH10308

Mileage 93,553 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Lane Departure Warning Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Blind Spot Monitor Lane Keeping Assist Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Woodgrain Interior Trim Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Cargo shade ARTICO Upholstery Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Trailer Hitch All Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Daytime Running Lights HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Power Liftgate Aluminum Running Boards Rain Sensing Wipers Privacy Glass Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Temporary spare tire Running Boards/Side Steps Windows Panoramic Roof Rear Defrost Trim Leather upholstery Convenience Intermittent Wipers Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Powertrain 4 Cylinder Engine Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features AMG SPORT PACKAGE Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Folding Mirrors Diesel Fuel BLACK Burl Walnut Wood Trim Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Knee Air Bag A/T Automatic Highbeams Bluetooth Connection harman/kardon LOGIC7 Surround Sound System Avantgarde Edition Package Advanced Driving Assistance Package Headlights-Auto-Leveling 7-Speed A/T Tires: P235/50R19 AS Adaptive Highbeam Assist (AHA) Generic Sun/Moonroof Polar White designo Diamond White Metallic Obsidian Black Metallic IRIDIUM SILVER METALLIC TENORITE GREY METALLIC Palladium Silver Metallic Wheels: 7.5J x 19" 5 Triple Spoke Front collision mitigation Driver Monitoring Front Collision Warning WHEELS: 8J X 20" TWIN 5-SPOKE CAVANSITE BLUE METALLIC SAHARA BEIGE WHEELS: 8.5J X 20" AMG TWIN 5-SPOKE LUZONIT GREY METALLIC FIRE OPAL METALLIC ALPACA GREY MOCHA BROWN AVANTGARDE PLUS EDITION PACKAGE AVANTGARDE PLUS EDITION PACKAGE (MX2)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.