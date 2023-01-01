Menu
2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

93,553 KM

$28,900

+ tax & licensing
$28,900

+ taxes & licensing

Infiniti South Edmonton

844-242-5791

2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

Infiniti South Edmonton

2110-103A St SW, Edmonton, AB T6W 2P6

844-242-5791

$28,900

+ taxes & licensing

93,553KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9991718
  • Stock #: PH10308
  • VIN: WDCGG0EB7FG410308

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PH10308
  • Mileage 93,553 KM

Vehicle Description

Our 2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK250 Bluetec comes well equipped with power leather heated seats, navigation, rear view camera, sunroof, bluetooth handsfree connectivity, steering wheel controls, power liftgate and more!Power delivery is handled by a 2.1L turbocharged I4 producing 200 HP and 369 ft/lbs of torque. Delivering power to 4 wheels is an automatic transmission. The GLK250 can seat up to 5 comfortably on Leather seats.Contact our sales team anytime to schedule a test drive or for more information at 780-395-3575.Visit INFINITI SOUTH EDMONTON at our brand new state of the art facility! We are located at 2110 103A street right off of Calgary Trail next to Gateway Toyota. We have Fixed Commission Sales Staff, No Extra Fees, GO Card Customer Rewards, Free Service Loaners, 24/7 Customer Service, and much more to offer.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade
ARTICO Upholstery

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
All Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Aluminum Running Boards
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Running Boards/Side Steps

Windows

Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost

Trim

Leather upholstery

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Powertrain

4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

AMG SPORT PACKAGE
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Diesel Fuel
BLACK
Burl Walnut Wood Trim
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
harman/kardon LOGIC7 Surround Sound System
Avantgarde Edition Package
Advanced Driving Assistance Package
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
7-Speed A/T
Tires: P235/50R19 AS
Adaptive Highbeam Assist (AHA)
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Polar White
designo Diamond White Metallic
Obsidian Black Metallic
IRIDIUM SILVER METALLIC
TENORITE GREY METALLIC
Palladium Silver Metallic
Wheels: 7.5J x 19" 5 Triple Spoke
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Front Collision Warning
WHEELS: 8J X 20" TWIN 5-SPOKE
CAVANSITE BLUE METALLIC
SAHARA BEIGE
WHEELS: 8.5J X 20" AMG TWIN 5-SPOKE
LUZONIT GREY METALLIC
FIRE OPAL METALLIC
ALPACA GREY
MOCHA BROWN
AVANTGARDE PLUS EDITION PACKAGE
AVANTGARDE PLUS EDITION PACKAGE (MX2)

Infiniti South Edmonton

Infiniti South Edmonton

2110-103A St SW, Edmonton, AB T6W 2P6

