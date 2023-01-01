Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 MINI Cooper Countryman

132,478 KM

Details Description Features

$20,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$20,500

+ taxes & licensing

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

780-453-3325

Contact Seller
2015 MINI Cooper Countryman

2015 MINI Cooper Countryman

ALL4 S Leather Navigation sun roof

Watch This Vehicle

2015 MINI Cooper Countryman

ALL4 S Leather Navigation sun roof

Location

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4

780-453-3325

  1. 1682806282
  2. 1682806293
  3. 1682806290
  4. 1682806288
  5. 1682806289
  6. 1682806290
  7. 1682806289
  8. 1682806290
  9. 1682806290
  10. 1682806283
  11. 1682806286
  12. 1682806284
  13. 1682806287
  14. 1682806287
  15. 1682806285
  16. 1682806284
  17. 1682806284
  18. 1682806287
  19. 1682806284
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$20,500

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
132,478KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9895859
  • Stock #: 23-0019
  • VIN: WMWZC5C5XFWM19480

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 132,478 KM

Vehicle Description

Comes with new clutch!

 

NO FEE'S, NO ETCHINGS, NO PROGRAM COSTS, Pay advertised price! 

 

Mechanically certified / Serviced vehicle

 

14 Consecutive Consumer Choice Awards for BEST preowned dealer in Northern Alberta

 

Warranty Included / Financing Available

 

Don't spend additional money having to repair your used vehicle or pay additional costs

 

Easy low interest rate financing available

 

Free Carfax and Mechanical Fitness Assessment

 

Alberta Truck & Auto, Family owned and operated. Doing buisness the right way. 

 

20 Years BBB A+, Metro Community Choice Favorite, CarGurus Top Rated Dealer. Amvic Licensee. top used dealer voted bybestinedmonton.com

 

Real Google Reviews from real customers

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

2015 MINI Cooper Cou...
 132,478 KM
$20,500 + tax & lic
2013 Smart fortwo Br...
 133,938 KM
$9,988 + tax & lic
2015 Volkswagen Golf...
 116,701 KM
$16,888 + tax & lic

Email Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4

Call Dealer

780-453-XXXX

(click to show)

780-453-3325

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory