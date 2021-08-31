Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Nissan Altima

122,279 KM

Details Description Features

$8,250

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$8,250

+ taxes & licensing

PCL Auto

780-244-2886

Contact Seller
2015 Nissan Altima

2015 Nissan Altima

2.5 S

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Nissan Altima

2.5 S

Location

PCL Auto

12205 66 St NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 1K1

780-244-2886

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,250

+ taxes & licensing

122,279KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8019738
  • Stock #: 2111-03
  • VIN: 1N4AL3AP3FN310105

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 122,279 KM

Vehicle Description

**********1 YEAR FREE WARRANTY ON LISTED PRICE ************

 

PCL AUTO IS PROUDLY SERVING ALBERTA @ 12205 66 ST NW, EDMONTON, AB (780-244-2886) , EDMONTON, AB. VISIT OUR WEBSITE TO CHECK FULL INVENTORY, WWW.PCLAUTO.COM.

 

OUR BUSINESS HOURS ARE MONDAY TO FRIDAY 10 AM - 6 PM, SATURDAY 10 AM - 5 PM, SUNDAY CLOSED.

 

ALL VEHICLES COME WITH:

_MECHANICAL FITNESS ASSESSMENT

_CARFAX

_ 3 MONTH POWER TRAIN WARRANTY (ON LISTED PRICE)

_OUTSIDE INSPECTIONS ARE WELCOME

-FREE DELIVERY WITHIN EDMONTON CITY AREA

 

PAYMENTS METHOD

-DEBIT CARDS

-CREDIT CARDS (SUBJECT TO FEES)

-BANK DRAFTS

-CERTIFIED CHEQUE

 

********** 2015 NISSAN ALTIMA 2.5 ******** 

ENGINE: 2.5L 4CYL

 

BACKUP CAMERA

LOW MILLAGE ( 122,279 KM )

HEATED SEAT

SUNROOF

INSPECTED

DETAILED

 

 

What you see is what you pay. No hidden fees, no doc fees, no surprises or extra charges when you get here. All prices listed on our website is the price you pay plus GST.

 

AMVIC© Licensed Dealer

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From PCL Auto

2015 Nissan Altima 2...
 122,279 KM
$8,250 + tax & lic
2004 Honda Pilot EX-L
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2008 Saturn Aura XE
 69,890 KM
$5,750 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email PCL Auto

PCL Auto

PCL Auto

12205 66 St NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 1K1

Call Dealer

780-244-XXXX

(click to show)

780-244-2886

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory