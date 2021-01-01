2015 Nissan Pathfinder

+ taxes & licensing
855-996-2956
3030 Gateway Blvd, Edmonton, AB T6J 6V4
855-996-2956
+ taxes & licensing
WE JUST GOT IT!! PICTURES AND INFO COMING SOON!!!
If you are interested and need more information call or message our sales team we will be glad to help you now!!
At Go Kia, we’re happy to help! Proudly serving Edmonton and all of Alberta including St. Albert, Wetaskiwin, Fort McMurray, Grande Prairie, Drayton Valley, Nisku, Leduc, Rimby, Hinton, St.Paul, Lloydminster, Edson and all of western Canada!
An AMVIC Licensed Dealership. Value Priced vehicles are aggressively priced and may require some additional mechanical or cosmetic repairs, all disclosed on a Vehicle Assessment Report!
This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, GoKia reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, eft or credit card.
*on approved credit, see dealer for details
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
3030 Gateway Blvd, Edmonton, AB T6J 6V4