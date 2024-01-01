$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 Polaris RZR
900 EPS $99 B/W
Location
Western Drives
14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6
780-474-6259
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style UTV / Side By Side
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 2-cylinder
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
The 2015 Polaris RZR 900 EPS is a dynamic side-by-side designed for enthusiasts who crave both power and precision on the trail. Powered by a 900cc engine, this machine offers robust performance with quick acceleration, making it perfect for conquering rugged terrains and tight trails. The Electronic Power Steering (EPS) enhances maneuverability, providing smooth and responsive handling, even in challenging conditions. With its agile design and advanced suspension, the RZR 900 EPS delivers a comfortable and controlled ride, ensuring that every off-road adventure is both thrilling and enjoyable. Fully inspected and in excellent condition, this vehicle is ready to take on your next adventure.
We offer flexible financing options to make owning the 2015 Polaris RZR 900 EPS easy and accessible. Additionally, take advantage of our free delivery Canada-wide, ensuring a seamless and hassle-free purchasing experience. Whether you're navigating through tough trails, exploring new landscapes, or enjoying high-speed runs, this side-by-side is built to deliver exceptional performance and reliability. Don’t miss the opportunity to own a top-tier vehicle that combines power, agility, and advanced features with the 2015 Polaris RZR 900 EPS.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
