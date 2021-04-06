Menu
2015 RAM 1500

64,478 KM

$28,711

+ tax & licensing
$28,711

+ taxes & licensing

2015 RAM 1500

2015 RAM 1500

ST- HEMI, 4X4, CLOTH, BENCH SEAT, AND MORE!

2015 RAM 1500

ST- HEMI, 4X4, CLOTH, BENCH SEAT, AND MORE!

Go Mazda

5455 Calgary Trail, Edmonton, AB T6H 4J9

780-436-9970

$28,711

+ taxes & licensing

64,478KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6852420
  • Stock #: PT7513
  • VIN: 1C6RR7ST8FS596668

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 64,478 KM

2015 Ram 1500 ST shown off in Silver with 64,478 kms! It has black wheels, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with mounted audio/cruise controls, a back-up camera, and more! Call now to book a test drive. Full photos coming soon!

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Running Boards/Side Steps
Air Suspension
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
8 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Vinyl Seats
Rear Bench Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Bed Liner
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
A/T
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
Pickup Bed Tonneau Cover
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

