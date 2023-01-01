Menu
Account
Sign In
Ask for the Internet Department for more information or book your test drive today! Text 365-601-8318 for fast answers at your fingertips!AMVIC Licensed Dealer - Licence Number B1044900Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes and include all cash credits and loyalties. See dealer for details. AMVIC Licensed Dealer # B1044900

2015 RAM 2500

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 RAM 2500

ST

Watch This Vehicle

2015 RAM 2500

ST

Location

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

9751 34 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5X9

780-435-4000

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
CALL
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Ask for the Internet Department for more information or book your test drive today! Text 365-601-8318 for fast answers at your fingertips!AMVIC Licensed Dealer - Licence Number B1044900Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes and include all cash credits and loyalties. See dealer for details. AMVIC Licensed Dealer # B1044900

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Tires: LT275/70R18E BSW All-Season
WHEELS: 18" X 8" CHROME-CLAD STEEL

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Vinyl Seats

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
BRIGHT WHITE
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
3.73 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26A ST -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 (STD)
GVWR: 4 082 KGS (9 000 LBS) (STD)
DIESEL GREY/BLACK CLOTH 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT -inc: Front Armrest w/Cupholders Storage Tray
ST POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Carpet Floor Covering Front & Rear Floor Mats Remote Keyless Entry
SXT APPEARANCE GROUP -inc: Bright Rear Bumper Chrome Appearance Group ST Popular Equipment Group Carpet Floor Covering Front & Rear Floor Mats Remote Keyless Entry Bright Grille 18" Steel Spare Wheel Wheels: 18" x 8" Chrome-Clad Steel Tires: ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

Used 2012 Audi S5 Premium for sale in Edmonton, AB
2012 Audi S5 Premium 103,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2013 GMC Sierra 1500 Crew Cab Denali AWD for sale in Edmonton, AB
2013 GMC Sierra 1500 Crew Cab Denali AWD 228,144 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 GMC Terrain SLE-2 AWD for sale in Edmonton, AB
2017 GMC Terrain SLE-2 AWD 94,265 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

9751 34 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5X9

Call Dealer

780-435-XXXX

(click to show)

780-435-4000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

780-435-4000

Contact Seller
2015 RAM 2500