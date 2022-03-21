Menu
2015 RAM ProMaster

75,050 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

780-435-4000

City Cargo Van ST

Location

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

9751 34 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5X9

780-435-4000

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

75,050KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8743556
  • Stock #: 12430A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 75,050 KM

Vehicle Description

Ask for the Internet Department for more information or book your test drive today! Text 450-500-7394 for fast answers at your fingertips!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Cloth Seats
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Steel Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Deep Tint Sunscreen Glass
Knee Air Bag
BLACK CLOTH LOW-BACK BUCKET SEATS
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
BRIGHT WHITE
ENGINE: 2.4L TIGERSHARK MULTIAIR I4 (STD)
WHEELS: 16" X 6.5" SILVER STEEL (STD)
REAR BACK-UP CAMERA GROUP -inc: ParkSense Rear Park Assist System ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
RADIO: UCONNECT 5.0 AM/FM/BT -inc: 5" Touchscreen Bluetooth Integrated Voice Command Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Media Input Hub (USB & AUX) Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

9751 34 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5X9

