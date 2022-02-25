Menu
2015 Scion FR-S

94,010 KM

Details Description Features

$25,997

+ tax & licensing
Go Mazda

780-436-9970

Contact Seller
Location

5455 Calgary Trail, Edmonton, AB T6H 4J9

94,010KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8282001
  • Stock #: PT8119
  • VIN: JF1ZNAA13F9705004

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # PT8119
  • Mileage 94,010 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Scion FR-S shown off in Yellow! It has cloth seating, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, all weather mats, a MANUAL transmission, and so much more. Full photos and description coming soon!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Rear Bucket Seats
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
4 Cylinder Engine
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
M/T
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed M/T

5455 Calgary Trail, Edmonton, AB T6H 4J9

