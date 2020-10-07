Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Subaru Forester

97,148 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Go Kia South

855-996-2956

Contact Seller
2015 Subaru Forester

2015 Subaru Forester

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Subaru Forester

Location

Go Kia South

3030 Gateway Blvd, Edmonton, AB T6J 6V4

855-996-2956

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

97,148KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6025092
  • Stock #: PW5268
  • VIN: JF2SJCTC6FH553583

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PW5268
  • Mileage 97,148 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is a new arrival, please contact us for more information and details.

 

 

 

At Go Kia, we’re happy to help! Proudly serving Edmonton and all of Alberta including St. Albert, Wetaskiwin, Fort McMurray, Grande Prairie, Drayton Valley, Nisku, Leduc, Rimby, Hinton, St.Paul, Lloydminster, Edson and all of western Canada!

 

An AMVIC Licensed Dealership. Value Priced vehicles are aggressively priced and may require some additional mechanical or cosmetic repairs, all disclosed on a Vehicle Assessment Report! 

 

 

 

This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, GoKia reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, eft or credit card.

 

 

 

 

 

*on approved credit, see dealer for details

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Go Kia South

2016 Porsche Cayenne...
 65,878 KM
$66,907 + tax & lic
2014 Mitsubishi Outl...
 99,935 KM
$14,907 + tax & lic
2018 Audi Q7 Komfort
 71,464 KM
$46,907 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Go Kia South

Go Kia South

Go Kia South

3030 Gateway Blvd, Edmonton, AB T6J 6V4

Call Dealer

855-996-XXXX

(click to show)

855-996-2956

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory