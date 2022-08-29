2015 Subaru Outback

$26,715 + taxes & licensing 9 6 , 6 7 4 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9280774

9280774 Stock #: PT8697

PT8697 VIN: 4S4BSFLC7F3329518

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # PT8697

Mileage 96,674 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.