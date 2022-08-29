Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Subaru Outback

96,674 KM

Details Description

$26,715

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$26,715

+ taxes & licensing

Go Mazda

780-436-9970

Contact Seller
2015 Subaru Outback

2015 Subaru Outback

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Subaru Outback

Location

Go Mazda

5455 Calgary Trail, Edmonton, AB T6H 4J9

780-436-9970

Contact Seller

$26,715

+ taxes & licensing

96,674KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9280774
  • Stock #: PT8697
  • VIN: 4S4BSFLC7F3329518

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PT8697
  • Mileage 96,674 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Subaru Outback

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Go Mazda

2016 Mazda Miata MX-5
35,200 KM
$29,911 + tax & lic
2015 GMC Acadia
84,241 KM
$32,997 + tax & lic
2015 Chrysler 200
97,215 KM
$13,997 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Go Mazda

Go Mazda

Go Mazda

5455 Calgary Trail, Edmonton, AB T6H 4J9

Call Dealer

780-436-XXXX

(click to show)

780-436-9970

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory