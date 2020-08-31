Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Toyota Corolla

163,956 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Alberta Wholesale Motors

780-474-3022

Contact Seller
2015 Toyota Corolla

2015 Toyota Corolla

LE

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Toyota Corolla

LE

Location

Alberta Wholesale Motors

9116 111 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 0C4

780-474-3022

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

163,956KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5831356
  • Stock #: 332088
  • VIN: 2T1BURHEXFC332088

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 163,956 KM

Vehicle Description

**CARS TRUCKS SUV 4X4 VAN AWD EDMONTON FINANCING AVAILABLE EASY FINANCING **


2015 TOYOTA COROLLA LE 4 DOOR 1.8 LITER 4 CYLINDER AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION AIR CONDTION TILT CRUISE POWER WINDOWS POWER LOCKS AM FM CD STEREO HEATED SEATS HANDS FREE CALLING TINTED GLASS RUNS AND DRIVES EXCELLENT COMES INSPECTED CLEAN CAR EXCELLENT CONDITION CARFAX WARRANTY AND FINANCING ALL AVAILABLE CALL OR VISIT ALBERTA WHOLESALE MOTORS 9116-111 AVE 780 474-3022 BAD CREDIT NO CREDIT AUTO LOAN CALL ALBERTA WHOLESALE MOTORS DRIVE TODAY EASY FINANCING BUY WITH CONFIDENCE BBB ACCREDITED BUSINESS MEMBER BBB A+ RATING! NO HIDDEN FEES…. APPLY HERE (COPY AND PASTE TO YOUR BROWSER) http://www.albertawholesalemotors.ca/easy-finance

Amvic Licenced Dealer

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Engine Immobilizer
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Alberta Wholesale Motors

2016 Dodge Grand Car...
 97,377 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic
2016 Ford Explorer XLT
 58,155 KM
$26,995 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Edge SE
 73,770 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Alberta Wholesale Motors

Alberta Wholesale Motors

Alberta Wholesale Motors

9116 111 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 0C4

Call Dealer

780-474-XXXX

(click to show)

780-474-3022

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory