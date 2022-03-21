$24,999+ tax & licensing
$24,999
+ taxes & licensing
Trans Sell Motors
780-667-9101
2015 Toyota RAV4 AWD
LE
Location
12225 Fort Rd NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 4H2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
96,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8839556
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 96,000 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
