2015 Toyota RAV4 AWD

96,000 KM

Details

$24,999

+ tax & licensing
$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

Trans Sell Motors

780-667-9101

Location

Trans Sell Motors

12225 Fort Rd NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 4H2

780-667-9101

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

96,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8839556

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 96,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Trans Sell Motors

Trans Sell Motors

12225 Fort Rd NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 4H2

